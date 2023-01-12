Dog abandoned at Des Moines airport ‘settling in very well’ with adoptive family

A dog abandoned at the Des Moines International Airport in December has been adopted, according...
A dog abandoned at the Des Moines International Airport in December has been adopted, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A dog abandoned at the Des Moines International Airport in December has been adopted, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Investigators say 24-year-old Charles Simon Bigsen, of New Jersey, tied his dog with a short leash to a post outside the airport before boarding a flight to Newark. The dog had no access to food, water, or shelter.

Police say the dog would have died if not for the airport employee spotting and helping it.

In an update, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the dog, named Allie, is settling in very well with her new family. She was adopted on Wednesday by a family who saw her at the airport the day she was abandoned.

Bigsen has been charged with Abandonment of an Animal and Care and Treatment of an Animal. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
Generic police lights
Investigators: Worker assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa hospital
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond
generic crash
Two killed in Galena three-vehicle crash identified
Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion

Latest News

Pride flag
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban
Classes in the state's largest school district are set to resume Thursday.
Des Moines Public Schools to resume classes Thursday following cyberattack
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Grassley expecting to make “full recovery” after hip surgery
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast