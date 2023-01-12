Iowa National Guard says it is important to maintain a presence in smaller communities

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Condition of the Iowa National Guard was addressed Thursday in Des Moines.

Made up of more than 9,000 full-time and part-time service employees, Adjutant General Benjamin Corell said a new armory will be constructed in West Des Moines. He said they are expected to award the contract for the project soon and will begin construction this year. It’s a project with a $20 million price tag.

The Iowa National Guard was able to secure 75 percent of the construction costs with federal dollars and match it with 25 percent coming from the state.

Another key takeaway from the address was the importance to maintain a presence in small communities across Iowa.

“In order to sustain this, our future success requires we recognize these demographic changes and insure our facilities remain in locations that allow our soldiers and airmen to work and live where they serve,” said Adjutant General Corell.

The adjutant general said recruiting is a big challenge for the guard.

