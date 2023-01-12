Sen. Grassley expecting to make “full recovery” after hip surgery

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa(Scotty Smith, InvestigateTV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTIV) - U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, has undergone successful surgery to repair a fractured hip.

The 89-year-old Republican tweeted, Wednesday afternoon, he had surgery to repair a fractured hip. Grassley called the surgery “very successful”. Grassley said he is on his way to “a full recovery.”

On Tuesday, a Grassley spokesperson said the Senator had hurt his hip. No details were given on how Grassley hurt his hip. But, he embarked on his annual 99-county tour of Iowa on Monday. He was seen in pictures, taken on Monday at the state capitol in Des Moines, supporting his grandson, Pat Grassley, who serves as the Speaker of the Iowa House.

