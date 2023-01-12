Slightly chillier, before a more substantial warm-up

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An extended quiet stretch appears possible through the end of the week, with temperatures decreasing and then increasing.

Thursday shows a fair amount of cloudiness with a high that may struggle to reach the freezing mark. Areas in northeast Missouri could also see a little bit of precipitation in the form of rain or snow, but the amounts should be pretty light with the storm system’s track staying to our south.

Friday keeps things chillier before a more substantial warm-up takes place into the weekend. By Sunday, highs could touch 50 in many places ahead of our next storm system, which brings a good shot at some rain to kick off the following work week.

Temperatures decline back into the 40s after that system exits.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.