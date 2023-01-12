OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front has moved across the state during the overnight hours, leaving us windy and cooler today. Some light fog is likely this morning in the area as well. While we start the day in the lower 30s, we’ll likely finish out in the lower 30s as well given the cooler airmass coming south. A sprinkle or flurry can’t be ruled out, either. Looking ahead, tomorrow is a cooler day, too. This weekend looks pretty good with highs in the 40s on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday. Moisture will be increasing on Sunday night, but with mild air all around, that next system for Sunday night and Monday continues to look like all rain at this point. Have a good day!

