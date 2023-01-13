Another chilly day before the trend reverses

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We have another chilly day on the way, before a pretty big increase in temperatures for the weekend.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 10s, with highs on Friday back into the low 30s. We may see a little clearing at times during the day, which would be a welcome sight. Northwest winds keep our temperatures cool, however.

The weekend sees a return to the 40s, at least, with 50s likely for temperatures by Monday. The start of the work week also comes with a likely chance of rain as a storm system moves through.

Behind it, cooler air gets in place, which will set the table for the next storm system to transition from rain to snow as it moves through on Wednesday and Thursday.

