Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird flu.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It made the announcement after Iowa went 30 days without an outbreak.

The ban, which went into effect in November last year, was meant to keep the illness from spreading.

Iowa producers had to destroy nearly 16 million chickens and other birds in 24 commercial and six backyard flocks last year.

This is based on the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

