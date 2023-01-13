Iowa Gov. Reynolds sworn in during ceremony Friday

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is now officially sworn in for her second term.

Voters reelected her in the November midterms last year.

She was sworn in during a ceremony in Des Moines Friday morning.

It comes after she laid out her plans for Iowa during her Condition of the State on Tuesday.

In the yearly speech, one of Reynold’s big topics was her school voucher program.

She calls it “school choice.” The state would contribute $7,598 to pay for private schooling. That’s the same amount the state provides for each student attending a public school.

Critics say this takes needed dollars from public education - which is where more than 90% of Iowa’s children learn.

The Governor also proposed making changes to Iowa’s laws regarding medical malpractice. She believes that the current situation is making it harder for Iowans to find maternity care.

