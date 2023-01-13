Quiet and cool Friday, nice weekend ahead

Plan on a quiet and cool Friday. Our weekend looks great!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will generally be a repeat of yesterday, though the wind will be a little lighter. Expect highs in the lower 30s with widespread cloud coverage this morning. This afternoon, breaks in the clouds are possible. These breaks in the clouds, should they develop, may allow for areas of fog during the overnight hours. This weekend continues to look great with highs well above normal. Look for the next system to bring rain with it on Monday. Early rainfall estimates are in the quarter to half-inch range. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
Generic police lights
Investigators: Worker assaulted multiple patients at Ottumwa hospital
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away

Latest News

A cloudy night ahead.
Another chilly day before the trend reverses
A cloudy night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy and cooler today
Temperatures don't fall very far overnight.
Slightly chillier, before a more substantial warm-up