Pleasant weekend on the way

Expect some decent weather conditions for the weekend ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A lovely weekend, by mid-January standards, is slated for the region, with temperatures staying above normal.

Tonight, temperatures will still be chilly, with lows in the 10s and 20s. Southerly winds and the potential for a little bit of sunshine on Saturday will send highs into the 40s once again. Sunday could near the 50-degree mark as a storm system approaches.

This system continues to pull in warm and moist air, making widespread rain and some thunderstorms likely by Monday. The flip side of this system will bring in cooler, but not cold, air for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.

Another storm system is on track to give us a shot at some rain or snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

