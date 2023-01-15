Clouds increase, rain chance moves in Sunday night

Expect clouds to increase through the day, with rain developing on Sunday night.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another quiet day is expected to wrap up the traditional weekend, but the holiday on Monday looks likely to turn wet.

Lows tonight dip into the 30s as southerly winds stay relatively strong. This, along with a little sunshine possible early on Sunday, will send highs well into the 40s. Clouds will increase as the day goes on, with overcast skies likely by sunset.

Eventually, the southerly winds pull in enough moisture for rain to break out across the region. It should be fairly steady and widespread for a good portion of Sunday night into Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Expect highs to surge into the 50s as an area of low pressure passes just to our northwest.

Behind that storm, cooler air settles in for a while. A second storm system doesn’t take long to get here, with precipitation again possible by later on Wednesday. This time, a rain/snow mix is possible to start with all snow on the backside. The track and intensity of this storm are still to be determined, so please check back for updates before now and then.

Expect highs closer to normal for late January to round out the 7-day forecast.

