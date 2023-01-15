Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 29

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 29, according to the regional governor. Emergency crews that worked through the frigid night scrambled on Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of the wrecked multi-story building.

The deaths reported there were the most civilians killed in one place since a Sept. 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. Russia also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, ending a two-week lull in the widespread airstrikes it has launched since October. Russia on Sunday acknowledged the missile strikes but didn’t mention the Dnipro apartment building.

