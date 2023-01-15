Mild on Sunday, but rain is on the way

Mild on Sunday, but rain is on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Get ready for a mild end to the weekend. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s and this afternoon will be even warmer with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. However, clouds are also outside the window and this afternoon is also looking gray with a mostly cloudy sky.

While the last few days have been dry, precipitation is on the way. A low-pressure system will move through the Midwest bringing rain showers to the area. Rain is expected to begin late Sunday night and continue through Monday evening. Under half an inch of rainfall is expected with this system through Tuesday, however, isolated higher amounts are possible. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Monday’s forecast will also be well above normal with highs ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Colder temperatures are expected after Monday with highs in the 30s beginning Tuesday. Another low-pressure system will move through the Midwest in the middle of the upcoming week with a chance for rain and snow Wednesday and snow possible Thursday.

Latest News

