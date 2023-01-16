Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message.

Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins.

A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before halftime. He credits a doctor and EMTs, using CPR and an AED, with saving his life.

“They came across the court and recognized I lacked a pulse and wasn’t breathing, and they started CPR within 45 seconds,” Goldstein said. I am a very lucky guy. It is all about time and place, and I was at the right time, at the right place.”

On Saturday night, Goldstein treated the EMT crew to dinner. On Sunday, he was back at Carver Hawkeye Arena to publicly thank and honor the EMTs and doctor who saved his life.

