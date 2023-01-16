Rain this morning, 50s likely this afternoon

Plan on a wet morning across southeast Iowa. Highs this afternoon will hit the 50s!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a wet Monday with a good chance of showers around the area, especially this morning. As temperatures climb, there may be enough instability around for a few thunderstorms to pop up as well. Look for highs into the 50s which will be near-record for this time of year. Tomorrow, plan on a cloudy and cooler day in the 30s. The next system is more of a wintry one and still looks to arrive later Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This system has the potential for accumulating snow along with a wintry mix and it’ll be worth watching going forward. Have a good week!

