Rainy start to the week, then turning cooler

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain moves in tonight and gives us a decent total in the end.

Expect most areas to see at least 0.25″ of rain as it moves through over the next 12 to 18 hours. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard, too, but most precipitation wraps up by afternoon. Winds will be brisk throughout the day, and, eventually, start to drag in chillier air. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the rest of the 7-day forecast. The next storm system arrives by midweek and brings a chance for rain or snow. The track of this system will play a big role on what the outcome is. Right now, it appears we could be caught in the transition zone between rain and snow. Expect the potential for messy travel during that time. Additionally, check back for more information over the next couple of days as we refine the forecast.

Temperatures remain close to normal by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.