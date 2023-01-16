Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman that died in a wrong-way crash in Cedar County over the weekend.

Deputies said 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine, of Bettendorf, died in the crash.

In a crash report, ISP said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday when McClaine was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277. Her vehicle collided with a semi head-on.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.