Cloudy today, next system with rain/snow arrives tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today is a cooler and quieter day all across southeastern Iowa. Plan on a cloudy sky throughout, with highs generally around 40. As we look ahead to the next system, it continues to look like this will affect us Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Given recent mild temps and the track still waffling around, confidence is inherently lower on snowfall amounts at this distance. Trends, at the very least, continue to show some wintry mix

