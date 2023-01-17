Greta Thunberg detained in Germany

Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on the edge of the open pit mine and dances in Erkelenz, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The energy company RWE wants to excavate the coal lying under Luetzerath, for this purpose, the hamlet on the territory of the city of Erkelenz at the opencast lignite mine Garzweiler II is to be demolished.(Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police Tuesday at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lützerath, CNN affiliate N-TV reports.

Thunberg has been part of protests against the destruction of Luetzerath to expand the coal mine. Thousands of other activists and protesters have been drawn to the area to protest.

The 20-year-old Swedish activist began her environmental protests in her teens to draw attention to the climate crisis.

In 2019, as a 16-year-old, she delivered a speech to a United Nations summit on the climate.

Copyright 2023 Gray News staff. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
Jason Voorhees looks on from an underwater display in Crosby, MN.
Horror movie fans unite! Jason Voorhees creeps at the bottom of a Minnesota Lake.
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking
Big red boot marks longtime Dubuque western wear store
Big red boot marks longtime Dubuque western wear store

Latest News

Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
LIVE: Biden welcomes NBA champ Warriors to White House