Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of a toddler

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The northern Iowa man who pleaded guilty in the death of a child has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

KCCI reports Jhonny Suarez Rivera was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 23-month child, but he pleaded guilty to child endangerment in September.

Hampton police said the boy was taken to the hospital in August 2020 where he was later pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators said Suarez Rivera was the child’s sole caretaker at the time.

