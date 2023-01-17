Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of a toddler

Jhonny Suarez Rivera, who pleaded guilty in the death of a child, has been sentenced to 50...
Jhonny Suarez Rivera, who pleaded guilty in the death of a child, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The northern Iowa man who pleaded guilty in the death of a child has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

KCCI reports Jhonny Suarez Rivera was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 23-month child, but he pleaded guilty to child endangerment in September.

Hampton police said the boy was taken to the hospital in August 2020 where he was later pronounced dead from multiple blunt force injuries.

Investigators said Suarez Rivera was the child’s sole caretaker at the time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
Jason Voorhees looks on from an underwater display in Crosby, MN.
Horror movie fans unite! Jason Voorhees creeps at the bottom of a Minnesota Lake.
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking
Big red boot marks longtime Dubuque western wear store
Big red boot marks longtime Dubuque western wear store

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Iowa Legislature
School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing