Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and rainy day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Ottumwa received 0.04 inches of rainfall while 0.05 inches of rain fell in Kirksville. Tonight, will be mild with lows cooling into the mid- 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be our last warm day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The pattern will change by the middle of the week as another low-pressure system moves into the Midwest bringing another round of rain, ice, and snow into the area. Snow and wintry mix will begin in the south Wednesday morning and gradually turn to rain in the southeast Wednesday afternoon and evening. Snow is possible on Thursday. The best chance for ice accumulations is in our Missouri counties, including Kirksville. However, slick spots are also possible in Southern Iowa.  Some snow accumulation is possible in our northwestern counties; however, heavy snow accumulations aren’t expected.

