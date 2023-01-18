Watch for rain and snow to move in this afternoon and tonight

The next system is on the way and it'll spread rain and snow into southeastern Iowa this afternoon into tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next system is on the way to southeast Iowa! Look for it this afternoon into tonight and a mix of rain and snow is likely. Slick roads are very much possible with this event and that part of the system will be worth watching. In terms of snowfall amounts, these continue to look minor, generally in the trace to 2″ range across much of our Iowa counties. Temperatures will generally hold into the 30s behind this system as a lack of Arctic air continues. This weekend, the area may get brushed by a small system Saturday night into Sunday morning.

