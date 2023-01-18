Winter Returns

Winter Returns
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winter will return to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tomorrow as a low pressure system moves through the area. Wintry mix is expected to begin Wednesday morning and transition to rain and wintry mix Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few lingering snow showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Wednesday’s high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

High temperatures will stay in the 30s through the beginning of next week.

