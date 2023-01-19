Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued

Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his...
Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal of two dogs they say were living in horrendous conditions in the basement of the man’s Des Moines home on Saturday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe injury or death and one count of animal neglect for his alleged involvement in the case.

Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe...
Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe injury or death and one count of animal neglect for his alleged involvement in the case.(Des Moines Police Department)

In a press release, the ARL said the two large dogs were shut in separate wire crates, living in their own filth, with no food or water, along with a third dog that had already died.

The dogs were covered in their own waste and were rushed to the ARL’s medical team for care.

One of the dogs, named Blue, was so thin that she weighed just 31 pounds. Her ribs, hips and spine were clearly visible. Blue is now on a refeeding program to help her regain weight safely.

“These dogs did not deserve to be treated like this, but their worst days are now behind them,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. “They will never again know the horrors they suffered, and once they’re healed, they’ll have the chance to find the loving homes they have always deserved.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions

Latest News

Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties
Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines officers found justified in shooting of teen
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments