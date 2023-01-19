Des Moines officers found justified in shooting of teen

A Des Moines Police officer involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old will not be criminally charged.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines police officers involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old will not be criminally charged.

The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2022, when officers responded to a domestic dispute call.

Police said the teen was armed and raised the gun toward officers.

When the teen refused to drop the weapon, officers fired shots. The teen was shot a total of 14 times.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office reviewed the investigation, including body cam footage from the scene.

They said the officers were justified in their actions, and it was done in order to protect themselves and others on scene.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast