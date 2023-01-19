A few snow showers possible today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in southeastern Iowa this morning. Plan on highs today to stay into the 30s for most. Looking ahead, clouds are going to be a stout side effect of this weather pattern and will often be difficult to break. A weak system is showing up for Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, impacts appear low and are mainly confined to the overnight hours when minor snow accumulation could occur. Early next week, plan on a continuation of the cloudy and cool temperatures with highs generally into the 30s.

