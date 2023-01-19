Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging.

Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home.

Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on these services.

“The performance of these two agencies under united leadership, I think, demonstrates the fact that they do belong together, and the result will be more effective and efficient services and a smoother experience for veterans who use them,” Reynolds said, who spoke at the Statehouse for Veterans Day on the Hill.

The merger is part of the governor’s overall plan to merge the state’s 37 agencies to 16.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts

Latest News

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines officers found justified in shooting of teen
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast