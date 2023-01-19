Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state.

In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38 crashes that involved six people injured.

In total, the State Patrol assisted 114 motorists from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

There were no fatal crashes reported.

