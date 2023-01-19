Northwestern at Iowa basketball game rescheduled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, but was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The distributed tickets for the game will be valid for the new date and time.

Iowa’s next game will be on Saturday at Ohio State.

