Rain/snow mix possible through Thursday morning

Some more precipitation is possible during the nighttime hours.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A winter storm is moving through the central U.S., bringing a variety of weather conditions.

In our area, expect rain or a rain/snow mix to continue tonight into early Thursday. Activity will be fairly minimal overnight, but we should see another round of a light rain/snow mix after daybreak. Prepare for a potentially slick morning commute as a result.

Temperatures beyond this system stay in the 30s, so no surge of Arctic air is on the way just yet.

Another storm moves through over the weekend, bringing a round of light snow through the area with some accumulation. The rest of the 7-day next week is dry.

