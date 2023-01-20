23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.(Guinness World Records)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog in Ohio is setting records at 23 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix, has recently been given the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

A spokesperson for Guinness said Spike was certified in December 2022 to have been born at least 23 years ago and weighs about 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner said she found him roughly 14 years ago in a parking lot and named him after a dog that was a character in “Tom & Jerry” cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing but according to his owner, he still enjoys spending time with other animals on their farm and with people he knows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties
An Alabama man is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself...
Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say

Latest News

People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
FILE - Elon Musk appeared in court Friday.
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says