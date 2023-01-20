Quiet end to the work week, snow chance this weekend

A round of light snow is still on track for the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet end to the workweek is expected as a storm system moves away from the region.

We will still feel its influence through stronger winds and continued chilly temperatures tonight into Friday. We may be treated to some clearing by Friday afternoon, but clouds return again Saturday night. Highs near 30 degrees with lows dropping into the upper 10s.

A fast-moving storm arrives later on Saturday, bringing a round of light snow. A trace to 2 inches of accumulation looks likely across the area before it exits early Sunday. Expect slick roadways during this time. If traveling Saturday evening into Sunday morning, plan on adding some extra time to your trip and use extra caution to arrive safely.

Then, several dry days will follow with highs staying in the 30s through Tuesday. A cold front passes by after midweek, dropping our highs into the 20s to round out the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search
Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties

Latest News

Cloudy skies persist overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
A few snow showers possible today
A rain/snow mix tonight.
Rain/snow mix possible through Thursday morning
A rain/snow mix tonight.
First Alert Forecast