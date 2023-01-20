Quiet end to the work week, snow chance this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet end to the workweek is expected as a storm system moves away from the region.

We will still feel its influence through stronger winds and continued chilly temperatures tonight into Friday. We may be treated to some clearing by Friday afternoon, but clouds return again Saturday night. Highs near 30 degrees with lows dropping into the upper 10s.

A fast-moving storm arrives later on Saturday, bringing a round of light snow. A trace to 2 inches of accumulation looks likely across the area before it exits early Sunday. Expect slick roadways during this time. If traveling Saturday evening into Sunday morning, plan on adding some extra time to your trip and use extra caution to arrive safely.

Then, several dry days will follow with highs staying in the 30s through Tuesday. A cold front passes by after midweek, dropping our highs into the 20s to round out the 7-day forecast.

