Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious and healthy lean meats in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Lean Beef and Pork

You may be wondering if beef and pork (both nutritionally considered red meat) can fit into a healthy lifestyle. The answer: yes! Lean cuts of beef and pork are most easily identified by the word “loin” in the name. If a cut wants to truly carry the lean title, it must meet the USDA’s guidelines: per 3 ½ ounce cooked serving, it contains less than 10 grams of total fat, 4.5 g of saturated fat, and 95 milligrams of cholesterol. Pork tenderloin even meets the requirements for “extra lean”, making it leaner than a boneless, skinless chicken breast. Once you choose your cut, it’s back to grilling basics for the best steak or chop.

Doneness

When it comes to lean meat, few things matter more than the internal temperature. No matter how balanced your seasoning blend, an over- or undercooked steak isn’t a steak at its best. Insert a thermometer through the side of the steak, into the thickest part, to get an accurate read. Well-done steak should read 170°; medium 160°F; medium rare 145°F. Remove beef from heat 5–10 degrees before it reaches your ideal temperature—it will continue cooking after it’s removed from heat.

Pork today is about 16% leaner and 27% lower in saturated fat than it was a few decades ago, making it important not to overcook a chop. Fresh pork muscle cuts (chops, roasts, loins, tenderloins) should be cooked to 145°F to preserve quality, juiciness, and tenderness.

Rest

Once a steak, chop, or burger is removed from the grill, let it rest for 3–5 minutes. That means no slicing, dicing or taste testing. A well-rested steak holds on to its juices and continues cooking, without overcooking.

Slice

When it’s time to slice, go against the grain. First find the direction of the grain (the way the muscle fibers run in a steak) then slice across it, instead of parallel with it, for the most tender slices.

Lean Cuts of Beef

Eye round steak

Sirloin tip steak

Top-round roast and steak

Bottom round roast and steak

Top sirloin steak

Brisket, flat half

96% lean ground beef

Round tip roast and steak

Round steak

Shank cuts

Chuck pot roast

Sirloin tip center roast and steak

Bottom round steak

New York strip steak (top loin steak)

Shoulder petite tender

Flank steak

Shoulder center (ranch) steak

Tri-tip roast and steak

Tenderloin roast and steak

T-bone steak

Lean cuts of pork

Tenderloin

Bone-in center loin chop

Bone-on sirloin roast

Boneless top loin chop

Boneless top loin roast

Bone-in rib chop

