Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post

Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has paid a solemn visit to an island off Senegal that is one of the most recognized symbols of the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade that trapped tens of millions of Africans in bondage. Yellen is in Senegal as part of a 10-day trip aimed at rebuilding economic relationships between the U.S. and Africa.

On Saturday, she visited the Goree Island building known as the House of Slaves and peered out of the “Door of No Return,” from which enslaved people were shipped across the Atlantic. Yellen says the island and the trans-Atlantic slave trade “are not just a part of African history. They are a part of American history as well.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
An Alabama man is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself...
Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The suspect was killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Indiana.
Indiana police kill suspected shooter in Walmart; 1 person wounded

Latest News

Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape
Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to...
Ames woman hopes her crickets could supply your next meal
Davenport flood mitigation projects set to start in 2023
Davenport flood mitigation projects set to start in 2023