German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture

German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on the Leopard 2 tanks that Kyiv has long sought, is rooted at least partly in a post-World War II political culture of military caution, along with present-day worries about a possible escalation in the war.

Germany is inching closer to a decision to deliver the tanks, but hasn’t yet committed itself. It’s a pattern that has been repeated over the months as Scholz held off pledging heavier equipment and then eventually agreed to do so.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
An Alabama man is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself...
Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The suspect was killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Indiana.
Indiana police kill suspected shooter in Walmart; 1 person wounded

Latest News

Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape
Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to...
Ames woman hopes her crickets could supply your next meal
Davenport flood mitigation projects set to start in 2023
Davenport flood mitigation projects set to start in 2023