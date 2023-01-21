Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape

Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape
Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — After surviving the worst of the pandemic, the nation’s gyms and fitness centers have made a comeback, often using tricks learned during the downturn to lure back customers. Owners such as Julie Bokat and Jeanne Carter in Massachusetts say some longtime clients got bored working out in their basements and welcome the sense of community a gym offers.

Some gyms still offer outdoor sessions while others are tailoring classes to a new clientele that hadn’t been into exercising before the pandemic. While attendance at many locations is still below pre-pandemic levels, most owners are confident they’ve at least made it through the darkest days.

