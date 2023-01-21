Light Snow Develops Late

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Saturday starts off on a quiet note. An area of low pressure moves out of the Plains across the Mississippi Valley. The track of the low takes in across Arkansas into the Tennessee Valley. Moisture from this system is limited with its southern track for Iowa. Look for light snow to develop during the afternoon and evening, continuing into early Sunday morning. Tr-2″ is possible. Watch for travel impacts as even light snow can cause slippery roads through Sunday morning. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
An Alabama man is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself...
Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The suspect was killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Indiana.
Indiana police kill suspected shooter in Walmart; 1 person wounded

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper...
Clouds continue into the weekend, snow possible late Saturday
Clouds will hang tough with us for the next several days with highs topping out in the upper...
First Alert Forecast
Cloudy skies persist overnight.
Quiet end to the work week, snow chance this weekend