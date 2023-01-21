Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump

Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during wet weather. Environmental activists say a trash barrier installed a few kilometers upstream from a dam has turned the city into an unwilling regional waste site.

This week, a massive floating dump made its annual appearance. The river picks up plastic bottles, rusty barrels, used tires and household appliances from its tributaries in Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia. Decades after the 1990s wars that accompanied the breakup of Yugoslavia, the Balkans lag behind the rest of Europe both economically and with regard to environmental protection.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
An Alabama man is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself...
Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The suspect was killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Indiana.
Indiana police kill suspected shooter in Walmart; 1 person wounded

Latest News

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Delicious and healthy lean meats are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say