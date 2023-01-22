CNHI strike ends following new contract

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI in Burlington have reached a new agreement, ending a strike that began on May 2, 2022.

The agreement, which was voted on as a last, best, and final offer, includes wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades, and other improvements.

“UAW members at Locals 180 and 807 did the hard work to strengthen the hand of negotiators,” says UAW President Ray Curry.  “This agreement reflects the effort of a determined bargaining team and members being on an almost nine-month strike.”

“We sincerely thank the membership and their families of locals 180 and 807, surrounding communities and all local unions who dedicated support during this struggle,” states UAW Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell.  “That continued support helped the bargaining team persist, even in the face of the employer’s threats.”

This is a developing story and TV6 will continue to update both on-air and online as more information becomes available.

