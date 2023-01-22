Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera might be listening

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s latest weapon in its fight against street noise is a traffic camera equipped with a sound meter. It is capable of identifying souped-up vehicles with ultra-loud exhaust systems. At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program. The city is now planning to deploy more of the devices.

New York has one of the most extensive noise ordinances in the country. A state law that took effect last spring also raised fines for illegal modifications of mufflers and exhaust systems.

