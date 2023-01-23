Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting

Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting
Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have swarmed and entered a van that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who killed 10 in a California ballroom dance studio. Police entered the van Sunday after a manhunt in search of the suspect. It wasn’t clear whether the suspect was inside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a photo of the suspect, an Asian man, but has not given his name. A gunman entered the dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park late Saturday night, killing 10 people. The shooting happened during a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Latest News

An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie...
Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation