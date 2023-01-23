A gray and cold start to the workweek

A gray and cold start to the workweek
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.

Tuesday will be very similar with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 30s. However, the pattern changes a bit on Wednesday as another low-pressure system moves south of Iowa. This will bring another round of snow showers to the region on Wednesday. After Wednesday, even colder temperatures settle into the area with highs in the teens and low 20s at the end of the week and into next weekend.

