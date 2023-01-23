Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work

Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer. Slides from a military briefing obtained by The Associated Press also say there are “indications” the disease may be linked to officers’ service.

One of the nine officers has died. All of the officers were assigned as many as 25 years ago to Malmstrom Air Force Base, home to 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silos. In a statement to the AP, an Air Force spokeswoman says seniors leaders are aware of the concerns and that medical professionals are gathering data to learn more.

