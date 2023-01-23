Multiple injured after shooting at Des Moines school

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines Police Cruiser(Des Moines Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday where multiple people were injured.

The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a charter school. The school is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.

According to police, three people were injured. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A third person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two students and one staff member are among the injured, police reported.

The ages of the students are unknown at this time.

Police have detained two people. They have not confirmed if these arrests are related to the shooting.

