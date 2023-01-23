Some early fog, highs into the 30s this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for areas of fog across southeastern Iowa early this morning. While there have been a few spots reporting locally dense fog, much of this fog is light to moderate and should affect the area through mid-morning before lifting. Highs today will be a bit of a struggle, even with some clearing later this morning. Plan on highs into the lower 30s before the next cloud bank arrives later this afternoon and evening. There are a number of systems worth watching this week with the first one arriving Wednesday morning. These snow showers may produce minor accumulation with a second bout of minor accumulation possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A second system is possible Friday with minor accumulation again possible. This weekend, colder air is likely along with more snow chances. Have a good week!

