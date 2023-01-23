Trial shows promising new drug can slow progression of Alzheimer’s

Doctors say a new drug approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer's could be slowing down the...
Doctors say a new drug approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer's could be slowing down the disease.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - Doctors say a new drug approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer’s could be slowing down the disease.

The drug, Leqembi, works to target patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Health care professionals are calling it a breakthrough in medicine.

Becky Montgomery, an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness, lost both her parents to the disease.

She says she is excited about the promising research, but there is still a pretty big hurdle for actually getting the medication.

“I’m a little disappointed in CMS, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, who are only covering Aduhelm for those who are in clinical trials,” Montgomery said.

The drug costs thousands of dollars, which makes it out of reach for many people.

The Alzheimer’s Association is pushing to have Medicare and Medicaid Services to change that policy.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gray and cold start to the workweek
A gray and cold start to the workweek
Des Moines man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
Des Moines man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

A U.S. flag at half staff.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting
Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation