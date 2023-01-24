Clouds Tuesday before snow returns later this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed some sunshine this afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, more clouds will move in overnight ushering in a mostly cloudy sky that will continue throughout Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid to upper 30s.

More snow is expected Wednesday as a low-pressure system passes to our southeast. Accumulating snow is possible in our area, so be flexible with any travel plans. There is another chance for snow on Friday and Saturday.

