Gov. Reynolds signs school voucher bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed “The Students First Act” into law after the state Senate passed it in a 31-18 vote early Tuesday morning.

The law will create taxpayer funded education savings accounts for students who attend a private, accredited school. Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks and tutoring.

“I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement released shortly after the vote. “For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible. Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code.”

Opponents say the bill is a giveaway to out-of-state interest groups and wealthy families who have already chosen private education.

“Private school vouchers will hurt local schools, weaken rural communities, and reduce opportunity for the vast majority of Iowa kids,” Iowa state Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, said in a statement.

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the bill is wrong for a state that built its reputation on high-quality public education.

