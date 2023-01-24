Judge denies request to throw out evidence against teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a request to throw out evidence against one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher in November 2021.

Willard Miller and his attorneys argued that Miller’s mother was not informed of the severity of the crime he was charged with when police presented her with a juvenile waiver.

Miller’s attorneys argue that the warrant for his phone was overbroad and failed to establish a sufficient enough reason for the search of his phone, and therefore the search and seizure of it violated his state and federal constitutional rights.

Miller’s attorneys also argue that law enforcement’s interrogation occurred with Miller’s parents present and without Miller being told the reason for his arrest.

A judge ruled on Tuesday there is no evidence that law enforcement made false statements or intentionally omitted facts to be misleading in their attempts to acquire search warrants, and that probable cause existed justifying the search warrants in this case.

