Snow moves in tonight, a few inches possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another quiet day very similar to yesterday. In some areas, fog is again possible during the morning drive and like yesterday, it may be dense in spots. The next item that we are watching is a good chance of snow for tonight into tomorrow morning. An inch or two of snowfall is possible in Ottumwa and this will probably make for a slick morning drive across much of the area. There are two more systems set to affect southeast Iowa later this week. The next one arrives on Friday and finally, another one on Saturday. Either of these may feasibly bring some light snow accumulation.

